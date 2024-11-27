News
Expulsion of German journalists from Russia 'unacceptable': Berlin
World News
2024-11-27 | 11:06
Expulsion of German journalists from Russia 'unacceptable': Berlin
The German foreign ministry on Wednesday condemned the expulsion by Moscow of two journalists from the ARD network in response to reports that two staff from a Russian state broadcaster had been ordered to leave Berlin.
"The expulsion of ARD employees by Russia is unacceptable," the foreign ministry said in a post on social media platform X, adding that the Russian journalists had been subject to "immigration decisions", which they could appeal.
AFP
World News
Germany
Russia
Berlin
Moscow
ARD
