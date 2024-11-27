Biden administration planning $680 million arms sale to Israel: Reuters

2024-11-27 | 11:26
Biden administration planning $680 million arms sale to Israel: Reuters
Biden administration planning $680 million arms sale to Israel: Reuters

The Biden administration is pushing ahead with a $680 million arms sales package to Israel, a U.S. official familiar with the plan said on Wednesday, even as a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah has come into effect.

The package, which was first reported by the Financial Times, includes thousands of joint direct attack munition kits (JDAM) and hundreds of small-diameter bombs, according to the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Reuters
 

