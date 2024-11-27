Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of 'implementation'

World News
2024-11-27 | 12:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of &#39;implementation&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of 'implementation'

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, but stressed the importance of the deal being effectively enforced.

"Moscow sees it positively," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agencies when asked about the deal, adding: "It is important that the implementation of this deal corresponds to the agreements that were reached."

AFP
 

Lebanon News

World News

Kremlin

Russia

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
'Certain leaders' could have immunity at ICC, says French FM
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-10

Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

France, US join monitoring committee for Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: Hochstein says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

ICRC welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, calls for continued humanitarian aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:07

Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role

LBCI
World News
11:26

Biden administration planning $680 million arms sale to Israel: Reuters

LBCI
World News
11:06

Expulsion of German journalists from Russia 'unacceptable': Berlin

LBCI
World News
10:56

Nordics, Baltic states and Poland ready to expand Russia sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Israeli army arrests four suspects in South Lebanon: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Arab League's Aboul Gheit welcomes Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-26

Demolition and explosives detonation: Israeli forces withdraw from some towns, claim to advance in others

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:38

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israel's army reports killing six, arrests others in southern Lebanon; warns civilians to stay away ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanese Army starts deploying in southern Litani sector (Images)

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:00

Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Israeli Chief of Staff: Ceasefire enforcement will be tougher than fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Israel warns South Lebanon residents to avoid moving toward areas designated for evacuation or approaching Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:16

Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:13

Israel's army publishes new evacuation warning for Laylaki and Chouaifet El Aamroussieh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
21:18

Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More