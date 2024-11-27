News
Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of 'implementation'
World News
2024-11-27 | 12:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, highlights importance of 'implementation'
The Kremlin on Wednesday said it welcomed a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah, but stressed the importance of the deal being effectively enforced.
"Moscow sees it positively," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state news agencies when asked about the deal, adding: "It is important that the implementation of this deal corresponds to the agreements that were reached."
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Kremlin
Russia
Lebanon
Ceasefire
Israel
'Certain leaders' could have immunity at ICC, says French FM
US Defense Secretary calls ceasefire agreement a 'historic moment' benefiting Israel, Lebanon, and regional security
