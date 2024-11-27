Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role

2024-11-27 | 12:07
Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role
Trump taps retired general for key Ukraine conflict role

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was nominating retired general Keith Kellogg -- an alum of his first term and a staunch loyalist -- as his Ukraine envoy, charged with ending the two-and-a-half-year Russian invasion.

"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration," Trump said in a statement posted to social media.

