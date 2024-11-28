Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump

2024-11-28 | 00:37
Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump
Mexican President says discussed migration, security with Trump

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had spoken to Donald Trump Wednesday about migration and security, two issues the U.S. president-elect had raised as reasons for threatening higher import tariffs.

"I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump.We discussed Mexico's strategy regarding the phenomenon of migration," Sheinbaum said on X. "We also talked about strengthening collaboration... and about the campaign we are conducting in the country to prevent the consumption of fentanyl."

AFP

