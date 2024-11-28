Trump says Mexico President agreed to 'stop' migration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that Mexico's leader had agreed to "stop" migration during a conversation between the pair, "effectively closing" the border between their countries.



Claudia Sheinbaum "has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.



Sheinbaum, who posted earlier on X about the call, said the pair had discussed Mexico's migration "strategy" but made no reference to closing the border.



AFP