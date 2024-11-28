UK's PM to join EU leaders for security talks in February: Financial Times

2024-11-28 | 01:47
UK&#39;s PM to join EU leaders for security talks in February: Financial Times
UK's PM to join EU leaders for security talks in February: Financial Times

The Financial Times reported that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be invited to meet with European Union leaders for discussions on Europe's security.

The invitation comes as Brussels seeks closer ties with the United Kingdom.

The newspaper cited two EU officials stating that Starmer will meet leaders of the 27 member states at an informal meeting in Belgium on February 3, chaired by António Costa, the candidate for President of the European Council.

World News

European Union

Leaders

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Europe

Security

