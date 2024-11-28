China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

2024-11-28 | 02:49
China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe &#39;pure fabrications&#39;
China says reports of Defense Minister Dong in corruption probe 'pure fabrications'

China dismissed media reports on Thursday that defense minister Dong Jun is under investigation for corruption as "pure fabrications."

"The rumor mongers are ill-intentioned. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction with such slanderous behavior," Wu Qian, a spokesman for Beijing's defense ministry, told a briefing.

World News

China

Defense Minister Dong

Corruption

