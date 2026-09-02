News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US energy secretary in Venezuela to sign Trump's 'biggest' oil deal
World News
02-09-2026 | 12:14
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US energy secretary in Venezuela to sign Trump's 'biggest' oil deal
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright is set Wednesday to sign a controversial oil deal granting the United States control of about one-fifth of Venezuela's huge reserves.
Wright is in Venezuela to seal the deal with the country's interim president Delcy Rodriguez, who has been under pressure to grant the United States a chunk of her country's oil wealth.
Ahead of the meeting Wright told CNBC that Venezuela's oil production would top 2 million barrels per day by the end of the decade, double the output in January, when U.S. forces toppled former president Nicolas Maduro, putting Rodriguez in charge.
President Donald Trump bills it as the "biggest oil deal in world history."
It would still be far off the 3 million barrels per day Venezuela was producing at the end of the 20th century.
Chevron, meanwhile, announced a separate $7 billion deal with Venezuela to develop two additional oil fields in the country's Orinoco Belt, more than doubling output in five years. Chevron is the leading private oil producer in Venezuela.
CEO Mike Wirth told CNBC the stepped-up investment reflects greater assurances of foreign investment since the ouster of Maduro.
Trump has presided over a steep rise in U.S. fuel costs as a result of his war against Iran, and his Republican Party looks likely to lose at least partial control of Congress in November midterm elections.
Wright told reporters in Caracas that the investments would bring "peace, opportunity and prosperity to the people of Venezuela and to the people of the United States."
But the biggest of the deals -- the agreement giving the United States majority control of 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves -- has raised major legal and political questions.
Critics have accused Rodriguez of signing away Venezuela's resource sovereignty and highlighted the role played by a controversial businessman acting as a go-between.
The deal is a major about-turn for the "Chavismo" movement of late socialist firebrand Hugo Chavez, who nationalized Venezuela's oil fields two decades ago before being succeeded by his ally Maduro.
Rodriguez's government, which has been eager to comply with Washington's agenda since Maduro's capture and extradition to the United States, has argued that the deal will help Venezuela unlock its energy potential.
"Who benefits from this oil if it stays underground?" National Assembly chief Jorge Rodriguez, the brother of Delcy Rodriguez, asked.
Trump on Tuesday wrote on social media that the plan is part of "unleashing American Energy Dominance!"
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Energy
Venezuela
Next
Chevron, ENI sign major Venezuela deals
Uber says laying off 'about 10%' of workforce worldwide
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Iran's foreign ministry says 'deep mistrust' in US remains despite deal
Middle East News
2026-06-15
Iran's foreign ministry says 'deep mistrust' in US remains despite deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-31
Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-31
Defense deal: Israel's biggest security deal links air defenses with Greece
0
World News
2026-06-05
Oil edges up on US-Iran deal uncertainty, Oman's Mina al Fahal loading suspension
World News
2026-06-05
Oil edges up on US-Iran deal uncertainty, Oman's Mina al Fahal loading suspension
0
World News
2026-06-29
US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
World News
2026-06-29
US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:59
Chevron, ENI sign major Venezuela deals
World News
13:59
Chevron, ENI sign major Venezuela deals
0
World News
11:51
Uber says laying off 'about 10%' of workforce worldwide
World News
11:51
Uber says laying off 'about 10%' of workforce worldwide
0
World News
11:32
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'
World News
11:32
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz 'Trump Strait'
0
World News
11:11
US urges partners to 'stop business as usual' with Nicaragua
World News
11:11
US urges partners to 'stop business as usual' with Nicaragua
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-05
Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike
World News
2026-03-05
Spain says to send frigate to Cyprus after drone strike
0
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2026-01-27
President Aoun meets UN envoy to discuss southern Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Mneimneh to LBCI: Lebanese state continues negotiations as Hezbollah opposes monopoly over talks
Lebanon News
2026-06-15
Mneimneh to LBCI: Lebanese state continues negotiations as Hezbollah opposes monopoly over talks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon records 35% drop in marriages as young people postpone starting families
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon records 35% drop in marriages as young people postpone starting families
3
Lebanon News
06:13
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
06:13
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Lebanon talks hit roadblock as Israel weighs next steps
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Lebanon talks hit roadblock as Israel weighs next steps
5
Middle East News
04:20
Ten Jordanians among dead in Egypt bus crash: State TV
Middle East News
04:20
Ten Jordanians among dead in Egypt bus crash: State TV
6
Middle East News
02:32
Kuwait says extinguished fire after Iranian drone targets 'residential complex'
Middle East News
02:32
Kuwait says extinguished fire after Iranian drone targets 'residential complex'
7
Middle East News
03:44
Iran's top negotiator calls US 'Satan' after wedding attack
Middle East News
03:44
Iran's top negotiator calls US 'Satan' after wedding attack
8
Middle East News
07:30
Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding 'war crime'
Middle East News
07:30
Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding 'war crime'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More