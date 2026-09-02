Uber says laying off 'about 10%' of workforce worldwide

World News
02-09-2026 | 11:51
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Uber says laying off &#39;about 10%&#39; of workforce worldwide
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Uber says laying off 'about 10%' of workforce worldwide

Ride-hailing giant Uber will be laying off around 10 percent of its staff as part of "significant organizational changes," company CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a message to employees released on Wednesday.

"Today, we're making a number of significant organizational changes across Uber," Khosrowshahi said. "As a result, we will be reducing the size of our team by about 10 percent."

AFP

World News

Uber

Workforce

United States

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