Notre Dame reconstruction teams did what seemed 'impossible': Macron

World News
2024-11-29 | 07:33
High views
Notre Dame reconstruction teams did what seemed 'impossible': Macron
Notre Dame reconstruction teams did what seemed 'impossible': Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday praised the teams that restored Notre Dame cathedral after inspecting the medieval landmark ravaged by a fire in 2019, saying workers had done the "impossible".

"You have achieved what was thought impossible," Macron told teams after touring the masterpiece of Gothic architecture after five years of sometimes challenging restoration work.

"The blaze at Notre-Dame was a national wound, and you have been its remedy through will, through work, through commitment."

AFP

World News

Notre Dame

France

Emmanuel Macron

