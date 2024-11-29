News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK MPs vote assisted-dying bill through to next stage
World News
2024-11-29 | 09:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK MPs vote assisted-dying bill through to next stage
British lawmakers voted in favour of an assisted-dying bill for England and Wales on Friday, allowing the proposed legislation to progress to the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.
MPS voted by 330 to 275 in support of legalised euthanasia in the first vote on the issue in the House of Commons for nearly a decade, following an emotive debate that lasted almost five hours.
AFP
World News
House of Commons
Britain
England
Wales
Next
Voting starts in Ireland in closely-fought election
Biden says he hopes Trump rethinks tariffs on Mexico and Canada
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-09
Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course
World News
2024-09-09
Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course
0
World News
2024-11-23
US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan
World News
2024-11-23
US, Britain, France and Germany voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan
0
Middle East News
2024-11-10
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says
Middle East News
2024-11-10
US, Britain launch raids on Yemeni capital Sanaa, elsewhere, Al Masirah TV says
0
World News
2024-11-08
Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace
World News
2024-11-08
Catherine, Princess of Wales, to attend UK war dead memorial events: Palace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:50
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports
World News
10:50
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports
0
World News
07:33
Notre Dame reconstruction teams did what seemed 'impossible': Macron
World News
07:33
Notre Dame reconstruction teams did what seemed 'impossible': Macron
0
World News
07:06
Ukraine says Russia returned more than 500 soldiers' bodies
World News
07:06
Ukraine says Russia returned more than 500 soldiers' bodies
0
World News
07:04
Ukraine says Georgia delaying EU bid to 'please Moscow'
World News
07:04
Ukraine says Georgia delaying EU bid to 'please Moscow'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Amal Shehadeh: Israelis treating situation as truce, not ceasefire, raising concerns over agreement's stability
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-19
Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-19
Israeli airstrike kills one, injures five in Tyre, southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
3
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
4
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
5
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
7
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
8
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Lebanon News
08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More