UK MPs vote assisted-dying bill through to next stage

2024-11-29 | 09:33
UK MPs vote assisted-dying bill through to next stage

British lawmakers voted in favour of an assisted-dying bill for England and Wales on Friday, allowing the proposed legislation to progress to the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.

MPS voted by 330 to 275 in support of legalised euthanasia in the first vote on the issue in the House of Commons for nearly a decade, following an emotive debate that lasted almost five hours.

