Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane

World News
2024-11-30 | 04:46
High views
Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane
Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te departed Saturday on a week-long tour of the Pacific that includes a stopover in Hawaii, which has ignited fiery threats from Beijing.

An AFP journalist on board Lai's flight confirmed the China Airlines plane took off from Taipei shortly before 5:00 pm (0900 GMT).

World News

Taipei

Taiwan

Lai Ching-te

Beijing

Hawaii

