Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister

World News
18-02-2026 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister

Russia's minister for digital development Maksud Shadayev said on Wednesday that foreign intelligence services are able to see messages sent by Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine using the Telegram messaging app, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities have imposed restrictions on Telegram over what they say is its failure to delete extremist content amid speculation that the app will be completely blocked later this year.

Reuters

World News

spies

Telegram

messages

Russian

soldiers

Ukraine,

cites

minister

LBCI Next
Germany does not need same fighter jets as France: Merz
Russia launches missile, 126 drones at Ukraine between rounds of Geneva talks: Kyiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-26

Russian drones damage foreign-flagged vessels in southern ports, Ukraine says

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

Yemen's prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

LBCI
World News
2025-12-11

Proposals on territorial concessions by Ukraine sent to Trump: Merz

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-19

Syria says three soldiers killed in attacks by Kurdish fighters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

US to stop Iran's nuclear ambitions 'one way or the other': US energy secretary

LBCI
World News
05:38

French hard-left party says evacuates Paris HQ after 'bomb threat'

LBCI
World News
04:59

Zelensky says European role at Geneva talks with Russia 'indispensable'

LBCI
World News
04:56

Zelensky says Russia 'trying to drag out' Geneva talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

PM Salam praises army’s progress on weapons control plan, urges support for next phase

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13

IMF urges swift banking and fiscal reforms after Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-19

Israeli strikes hit Chehour and Deir Kifa after warnings to residents

LBCI
World News
03:30

Foreign spies can see Telegram messages sent by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ifax cites minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Lebanon’s finance minister says no new taxes in 2025, vows tougher revenue collection

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Paying the price: Fuel hike and VAT plan stir debate over Lebanon’s finances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Senator Slotkin to LBCI: I'm in support of more money for the LAF

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon's election uncertainty grows: Cabinet avoids decision on expat voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:58

Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Lebanon’s gas station owners' syndicate say gasoline hike caught them by surprise, warn of wider impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

UNIFIL and Lebanese Army remove unexploded shells from homes in Odaisseh

LBCI
Middle East News
13:00

Iran president says open to 'verification' Tehran not seeking nuclear weapon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More