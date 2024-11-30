Serbia denies 'irresponsible' accusations of role in Kosovo blast: President

World News
2024-11-30 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Serbia denies &#39;irresponsible&#39; accusations of role in Kosovo blast: President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Serbia denies 'irresponsible' accusations of role in Kosovo blast: President

Serbia "unequivocally denies any involvement in the recent attack" on a crucial canal in Kosovo, President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday in a statement to AFP, while denouncing "irresponsible", "baseless accusations" against his country.

"Such unfounded claims are aimed to tarnish Serbia's reputation, as well as to undermine efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," he said after Kosovar leaders suggested Belgrade was behind the explosion on a canal that supports Pristina's two main power plants.

AFP

World News

Aleksandar Vucic

Kosovo

Serbia

LBCI Next
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:30

Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'

LBCI
World News
07:33

Several arrested over Kosovo canal blast: PM

LBCI
World News
2024-11-01

Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister

LBCI
World News
2024-09-11

Kosovo indicts 45 over alleged role in attack that killed police officer

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:33

Several arrested over Kosovo canal blast: PM

LBCI
World News
06:39

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test

LBCI
World News
04:46

Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane

LBCI
World News
02:30

Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-25

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-30

Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14

Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More