Serbia denies 'irresponsible' accusations of role in Kosovo blast: President

Serbia "unequivocally denies any involvement in the recent attack" on a crucial canal in Kosovo, President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday in a statement to AFP, while denouncing "irresponsible", "baseless accusations" against his country.



"Such unfounded claims are aimed to tarnish Serbia's reputation, as well as to undermine efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," he said after Kosovar leaders suggested Belgrade was behind the explosion on a canal that supports Pristina's two main power plants.



AFP