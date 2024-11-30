News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Serbia denies 'irresponsible' accusations of role in Kosovo blast: President
World News
2024-11-30 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Serbia denies 'irresponsible' accusations of role in Kosovo blast: President
Serbia "unequivocally denies any involvement in the recent attack" on a crucial canal in Kosovo, President Aleksandar Vucic said Saturday in a statement to AFP, while denouncing "irresponsible", "baseless accusations" against his country.
"Such unfounded claims are aimed to tarnish Serbia's reputation, as well as to undermine efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," he said after Kosovar leaders suggested Belgrade was behind the explosion on a canal that supports Pristina's two main power plants.
AFP
World News
Aleksandar Vucic
Kosovo
Serbia
Next
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:30
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'
World News
02:30
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'
0
World News
07:33
Several arrested over Kosovo canal blast: PM
World News
07:33
Several arrested over Kosovo canal blast: PM
0
World News
2024-11-01
Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister
World News
2024-11-01
Eight killed in roof collapse at Serbia train station: interior minister
0
World News
2024-09-11
Kosovo indicts 45 over alleged role in attack that killed police officer
World News
2024-09-11
Kosovo indicts 45 over alleged role in attack that killed police officer
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:33
Several arrested over Kosovo canal blast: PM
World News
07:33
Several arrested over Kosovo canal blast: PM
0
World News
06:39
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test
World News
06:39
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in first Test
0
World News
04:46
Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane
World News
04:46
Taiwan's Lai departs for Pacific island tour: AFP journalist on board plane
0
World News
02:30
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'
World News
02:30
Serbia condemns Kosovo canal blast in 'strongest possible terms'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:35
Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon
Lebanon News
09:35
Second Israeli strike hits Baysarieh in Sidon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
0
Middle East News
2024-09-30
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
Middle East News
2024-09-30
Ground operation in Lebanon is 'targeted and limited', not an occupation: Axios reporter
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem declares 'major victory' in first speech since ceasefire with Israel
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:14
Israeli army claims targeting vehicle of suspect linked to October 7 attack
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Netanyahu warns ceasefire with Lebanon won't end hostilities; Israeli army prepares for continued conflict
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:59
Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
Lebanon News
07:48
Israeli Army Radio: Military strikes 'Hezbollah rocket launch site' in South Lebanon's Sidon
7
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
06:04
Three injured, including a child, in Israeli strike on vehicle in South Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
8
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Middle East News
09:46
Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More