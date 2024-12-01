News
Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately
World News
2024-12-01 | 06:41
Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately
Pope Francis called on Lebanese politicians on Sunday to urgently elect a new president, with a view of restoring normal government functions in the country.
"I address an urgent invitation to all Lebanese politicians to elect the president of the republic immediately," the pontiff said at Saint Peter's Square at the end of Sunday Angelus prayer.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon
Pope Francis
President
