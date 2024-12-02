US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector

World News
2024-12-02 | 09:28
High views
US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector
US unveils fresh export curbs targeting China's chip sector

The United States announced new export restrictions Monday taking aim at China's ability to make advanced semiconductors -- used in weapon systems and artificial intelligence -- as competition intensifies between the world's two biggest economies.

"The United States has taken significant steps to protect our technology from being used by our adversaries in ways that threaten our national security," said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a statement, adding that Washington will keep doing so.

AFP

World News

Washington

United States

China

Jake Sullivan

