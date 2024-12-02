Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

The Biden administration has expressed concern over the "fragile ceasefire in Lebanon," which could unravel after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire, U.S. officials said, according to an Axios report.



Based on the report, "If the ceasefire collapses, Israel could expand its ground operation in southern Lebanon, escalating the war in the region."



An official further told the news website that "the Israelis have been playing a dangerous game in recent days."



Meanwhile, officials also noted that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the ceasefire, "spoke to Israeli officials over the weekend and expressed concern about their ongoing strikes in Lebanon."



According to U.S. officials, Hochstein noted that "the Israelis should give space for the ceasefire monitoring mechanism to begin working."



An Israeli official also noted that he conveyed a message that "Israel is enforcing the ceasefire 'too aggressively.'"