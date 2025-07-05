Ukraine says it hit Russian military airfield

Ukraine's special forces struck Russia's Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region on Saturday, hitting a glide bomb store and a trainer aircraft, the Ukrainian military said in a statement on social media.



The military said that other aircraft were also likely hit, without giving details.



"This airfield is the home base of enemy Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft," the statement said.



The governor of Voronezh, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram that more than 25 drones were destroyed over the region overnight. He said a power line was temporarily damaged, but made no mention of a military airfield.



