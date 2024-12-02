UN rights chief decries 'disproportionate force' against Georgia protesters

World News
2024-12-02 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN rights chief decries &#39;disproportionate force&#39; against Georgia protesters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN rights chief decries 'disproportionate force' against Georgia protesters

The UN rights chief voiced deep concern Monday at the violence surrounding demonstrations in Georgia's capital Tbilisi, lamenting that police had used "disproportionate" force to disperse the protesters and journalists.

"The use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters and media workers is extremely worrying," Volker Turk said in a statement.

AFP

World News

United Nations

Georgia

Tbilisi

Volker Turk

LBCI Next
Dollar edges higher on rate uncertainty, tariff threats
CENTCOM: Houthi attacks on US destroyers and ships in Gulf of Aden foiled
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-01

New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors

LBCI
World News
2024-11-29

Ukraine says Georgia delaying EU bid to 'please Moscow'

LBCI
World News
2024-11-12

Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests

LBCI
World News
2024-11-07

EU leaders call on Georgia to probe vote 'irregularities'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:16

Trump cautions 'hell to pay' if Gaza hostages not freed before his inauguration

LBCI
World News
14:08

US says Lebanon 'ceasefire holding' despite incidents

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
World News
12:54

Biden arrives in Angola for his first visit to Africa as president

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Israeli army intercepts four drones from Lebanon in northern airspace

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
15:26

Israeli airstrikes target Lebanese-Syrian border areas: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:48

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Avichay Adraee: Hezbollah launched multiple rockets at Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:02

Israel's army launches strikes in Lebanon, more info to come: Spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Hezbollah says it carried out a defensive response to Israeli army positions in Ruwaisat Al-Alam

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army claims targeting military vehicles near Hezbollah infrastructure in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Israeli airstrike hits Hawsh al-Sayyid Ali, Hermel District

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Airstrikes hit Lebanon towns, reconnaissance aircraft spotted: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Israel informs US of planned strikes in Lebanon, report says

LBCI
World News
13:14

Hochstein expresses concern over Israel’s 'dangerous game' in Lebanon as ceasefire teeters: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More