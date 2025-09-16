Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV

16-09-2025 | 06:24
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV
Spain will boycott Eurovision if Israel takes part: Public TV

Spain will boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, public broadcaster RTVE, which is charged with selecting the country's entry for the event, said Tuesday.

While other European nations have threatened to pull out of the contest, Spain is the first of the so called "big five" nations which provide the most funding for the event to do so.

AFP

World News

Spain

Boycott

Eurovision

Israel

Israel's Gaza City assault 'reckless and appalling': UK FM
UN slams Israel's Qatar attack as assault on 'regional peace and stability'
