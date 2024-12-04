Anti-president protest march begins in South Korea: AFP

World News
2024-12-04 | 05:55
High views
Anti-president protest march begins in South Korea: AFP
Anti-president protest march begins in South Korea: AFP

Thousands of protesters marched through central Seoul Wednesday, AFP journalists saw, chanting and waving placards demanding the president step down after briefly imposing martial law and plunging South Korea into political chaos.

President "Yoon Suk Yeol should step down," some of the placards read as protesters walked down Seoul's main avenue, heading for the National Assembly, where another demonstration organized by the main opposition was taking place.

