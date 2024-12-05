Russia's Lavrov says US trying to 'destabilize' Eurasia

World News
2024-12-05 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s Lavrov says US trying to &#39;destabilize&#39; Eurasia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia's Lavrov says US trying to 'destabilize' Eurasia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Washington of military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region that sought to "destabilize the entire Eurasian continent."

"Military exercises are growing with native participation in the South China Sea, in the Taiwan Straits around the Korean Peninsula. Clearly, this is an attempt to destabilize the entire Eurasian continent," Lavrov said at an OSCE meeting in Malta.


AFP

World News

Russia

Lavrov

US

Destabilize

Eurasia

LBCI Next
Blinken denounces repression in Georgia
Ukraine's FM tells OSCE: Russia is 'biggest' security threat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:42

Ukraine says FM to visit OSCE event in Malta, where Russia's Lavrov attending

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

Russia's FM Lavrov to visit Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine offensive

LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

Russia says hopes South Korean events will not destabilize peninsula

LBCI
World News
2024-11-05

Lavrov says 'Russia will respond to NATO aggression by all means'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:33

French presidency confirms resignation of Michel Barnier as PM

LBCI
World News
08:30

Poland will close Russia's remaining consulates if acts of 'terrorism' continue: FM

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:20

Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000

LBCI
World News
07:24

China slaps sanctions on 13 US military firms over Taiwan arms sale

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-13

Iran's Pezeshkian talks with France's Macron on Lebanon, Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Lebanese Army bolsters presence in South Lebanon following ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 182 killed, 727 injured in ongoing Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Daily Lebanese Health Ministry report: 2,710 people killed with 12,592 injured since start of war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

Israel's army claims to continue operations against Hezbollah; strikes rocket launcher in South Lebanon area

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Some airlines restart flights to Beirut as airport sees gradual rise in arrivals: Fadi el-Hassan tells LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Hezbollah aims to rebuild longer term despite Israeli blows, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal under review as overseeing committee gears up for crucial talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

Lebanon's education minister announces school resumption plans after ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More