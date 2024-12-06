EU needs 'big bang' on defense to face Russia threat, says new Commissioner

2024-12-06 | 12:46
EU needs &#39;big bang&#39; on defense to face Russia threat, says new Commissioner
EU needs 'big bang' on defense to face Russia threat, says new Commissioner

The European Union needs a "big bang" of spending and policy changes to ramp up its defenses in the face of the threat posed by Russia, the bloc's new defense chief told AFP Friday.

"We need to move from what some people are calling incremental improvement of our defense capabilities to some kind of big bang approach," defense commissioner Andrius Kubilius said in an interview.

