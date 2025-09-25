Iran's vice president says it won't waver from its nuclear program

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Eslami said on Thursday that Tehran would continue to pursue its nuclear program, which he said was open to international scrutiny.



"Iran's path and the Iranian program are completely transparent, and we will not deviate from it. You know that the most stringent inspections are conducted in Iran," Eslami, who is also Iran's nuclear chief, said via a translator.



He was addressing a nuclear forum in Moscow.



Reuters



