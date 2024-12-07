News
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
World News
2024-12-07 | 02:28
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
US president-elect Donald Trump on Saturday landed in Paris to take part in the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame cathedral which has been restored after the 2019 fire, an airport source said.
Trump, making his first foreign trip since his election win, arrived at Orly airport in the south of Paris aboard a private plane just before 0700 GMT, said the source, asking not to be named.
He is to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron before the ceremony and may also meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
AFP
World News
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
United States
Paris
Ukraine
Zelensky
