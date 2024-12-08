Trump says Zelenskyy wants 'deal' to stop Ukraine war

2024-12-08 | 02:49
Trump says Zelenskyy wants 'deal' to stop Ukraine war

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is keen for a "deal" to end his country's war with Russia.

"Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness," he said on his Truth Social platform.

World News

Donald Trump

Ukraine

War

Deal

Ukraine

