Biden to meet with national security advisors on Syria: White House

2024-12-08 | 11:16

Biden to meet with national security advisors on Syria: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Sunday with his national security advisors over Syria, where Islamist-led rebels declared they had taken Damascus and ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

"The President will meet with his national security team this morning to receive an update on the situation in Syria," National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett posted on X.


AFP

