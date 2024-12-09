Taiwan said that on Monday, its military units were on "high" alert after Beijing's military restricted airspace off China's east coast.



"The Ministry of National Defense stated today that in response to the PLA's announcement of seven airspace restriction zones in the areas east of Zhejiang and Fujian from today until the 11th, the MND has set up its response center this morning," the defense ministry said in a statement, adding military units were on "high" alert.



AFP