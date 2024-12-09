News
Taiwan says on 'high' alert after China's military restricts airspace
World News
2024-12-09 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Taiwan says on 'high' alert after China's military restricts airspace
Taiwan said that on Monday, its military units were on "high" alert after Beijing's military restricted airspace off China's east coast.
"The Ministry of National Defense stated today that in response to the PLA's announcement of seven airspace restriction zones in the areas east of Zhejiang and Fujian from today until the 11th, the MND has set up its response center this morning," the defense ministry said in a statement, adding military units were on "high" alert.
AFP
World News
Taiwan
China
Airspace
Restriction
Military
Next
Russia arrests 11 employees of alleged fraudulent call centers, including an Israeli-Ukrainian
2024 'certain' to be hottest year on record, EU monitor says
Previous
