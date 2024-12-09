China probes US chip giant Nvidia for 'violating' anti-monopoly law

World News
2024-12-09 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China probes US chip giant Nvidia for &#39;violating&#39; anti-monopoly law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China probes US chip giant Nvidia for 'violating' anti-monopoly law

China on Monday launched an investigation into U.S. chip giant Nvidia for allegedly violating its anti-monopoly laws, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The state administration for market regulation has launched an investigation "into Nvidia in accordance with the law," according to CCTV.

AFP

World News

China

United States

Ship

Investigation

Anti-Monopoly Laws

LBCI Next
EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS
EU urges 'orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition' in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-04

China coast guard says Philippine ships came 'dangerously close' in SCS clash

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

Taiwan says 'convoys' of China coast guard ships detected around island

LBCI
World News
2024-09-15

China states it has 'indisputable sovereignty' over reef after Philippine ship leaves

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:29

Russia, Iran 'share responsibility for crimes' of Syria's Assad: NATO chief says

LBCI
World News
08:25

Germany pauses asylum applications for Syrians after fall of Assad

LBCI
World News
08:23

Austria suspends Syrian asylum applications, prepares 'deportation': Interior ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

EU says 'not currently engaging' with Syrian Islamist group HTS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Who is Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, former al Qaeda chief who led overthrow of Syria's Assad?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:35

Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues

LBCI
World News
08:23

Austria suspends Syrian asylum applications, prepares 'deportation': Interior ministry says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israeli violations persist: Hezbollah retaliates for the first time amid fragile ceasefire

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:01

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:37

Seizing Syria's Mount Hermon: Israel shifts military focus to Syrian front

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Israeli army detains two Lebanese farmers near Shebaa Farms: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:06

Israeli forces seize Syrian Mount Hermon without resistance: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
Middle East News
10:19

Israel urges residents of Ofaniya, Al Qunaitra, Al-Hamidiyeh, Western Samadaniyah, and Al Qahtaniah in southern Syria to evacuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
01:09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More