PM Salam marks 100 days in office with pledge to push reforms, restore trust and rebuild state institutions
Lebanon News
05-06-2025 | 12:42
High views
Share
Share
6
min
PM Salam marks 100 days in office with pledge to push reforms, restore trust and rebuild state institutions
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked the 100-day milestone of his government’s tenure with a speech expressing determination to advance reform despite ongoing challenges.
Speaking on the eve of Eid al-Adha, Salam extended greetings to all Lebanese and emphasized the need to avoid the crises and youth emigration that have plagued the country in recent years.
He acknowledged the difficult situation the government inherited, noting that five years of compounding crises and the recent Israeli aggression have deepened the urgency for structural reform.
"Rescue is only possible through a reform process that lays the foundation for a modern state, capable of regaining the trust of Lebanese citizens, Arab neighbors, and the international community,” he said.
Salam stressed that no administration can resolve Lebanon's deep-rooted problems in 100 days or even within the 12 months remaining in its government’s mandate.
He urged urgency, warning that time wasted would come at the expense of future generations.
On security, Salam reaffirmed the state's commitment to extend its authority over all Lebanese territory in line with the Taif Accord.
He highlighted that the Lebanese army had dismantled over 500 military sites and storage facilities south of the Litani River.
He also warned that no real stability could be achieved without an end to Israel’s daily violations, continued occupation of Lebanese territory, and detention of prisoners.
He vowed to keep pressing for full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the return of displaced residents with dignity.
The prime minister noted improvements at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, including administrative changes and enhanced security.
A rehabilitation plan for the airport road has been launched, partisan banners have been removed, and those who attacked U.N. peacekeepers or disrupted roads have been held accountable.
He also announced joint Lebanese-Syrian committees to regulate the border and said the government is working with the international community to facilitate the safe return of Syrian refugees.
On the political front, Salam highlighted the successful completion of municipal and mukhtar elections after a nine-year hiatus, and preparations for parliamentary elections are underway.
He cited efforts to restore Lebanon’s international ties through visits to Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the UAE, as well as his participation in the Arab League summit in Baghdad.
Turning to the economy, Salam stated that the government has passed a banking secrecy reform law and endorsed a draft banking sector restructuring law aimed at establishing a transparent and modern financial system.
He reiterated his opposition to deposit write-offs and said a financial gap law was being finalized as a crucial step toward restoring depositors' rights.
“I have always been clear: I categorically reject the idea of writing off deposits,” he said.
Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are progressing, Salam said, emphasizing that the IMF is neither an enemy nor a savior but a tool to be used wisely.
The government is also focused on stimulating economic growth and job creation through tourism, agriculture, industry, and the creative sectors, including digital innovation and culture.
Salam pointed to the reopening of Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium as a symbolic step in restoring public services.
He emphasized the importance of balanced development across all regions, citing a recent visit to the René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat, northern Lebanon, where a master plan is being developed.
On governance, the prime minister emphasized judicial independence, noting that a long-awaited draft law had been submitted to Parliament.
He emphasized the need to resume the investigation into the Beirut Port explosion and protect the judiciary from political interference.
The government has implemented a new merit-based hiring process to improve public administration and recently appointed the new Council for Development and Reconstruction. Regulatory bodies for electricity, telecom, and civil aviation will soon be named.
Salam also highlighted efforts to reclaim illegally occupied public coastal properties, halt unlawful quarry operations, and improve telecommunications and electricity services.
The government has secured additional funding for the social safety net program "AMAN," now benefiting 800,000 people, and is working to improve health services and social security.
He pledged that civil servants and retirees will not be forgotten and that sustainable solutions for wages and pensions are being pursued.
Reconstruction is a top priority, Salam said, noting a $250 million World Bank loan for immediate recovery and ongoing collaboration with U.N. agencies on $350 million in projects in southern Lebanon.
While progress has been made, he said, many challenges remain. “We are not asking people for patience; we are asking them to hold us accountable,” he said. “What we’ve done so far is not an achievement—it is the bare minimum required to rebuild trust in the state and to ensure a dignified life for Lebanese citizens.”
Salam concluded by announcing plans for two major conferences in the coming months—one focused on reconstruction and the other on investment.
“This is our responsibility, and we will carry it to the very last day,” he said.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Reform
Lebanon
Challenges
