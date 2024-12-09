NATO chief Mark Rutte on Monday said Russia and Iran were complicit in the crimes of ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, and his fall showed they were "unreliable partners."



"Russia and Iran were the main backers of the Assad regime, and they share the responsibility for the crimes committed against the Syrian people. They also proved to be unreliable partners, abandoning Assad when he ceased to be of use to them," Rutte said.



AFP