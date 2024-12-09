Greece pauses Syrian asylum applications: Source tells Reuters

2024-12-09 | 10:15
Greece pauses Syrian asylum applications: Source tells Reuters
Greece pauses Syrian asylum applications: Source tells Reuters

Greece has paused the asylum applications of about 9,000 Syrians, a senior Greek government source told Reuters.

World News

Middle East News

Greece

Syria

Asylum

UN Security Council to meet Monday on Syria: diplomatic sources
Bashar al-Assad and family are in Moscow: Russian news agencies
