EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

World News
2024-12-10 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU to consider &#39;measures&#39; over Georgia protest crackdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

European Union foreign ministers meeting next week will discuss punishing Georgia's authorities for the "brutal" repression of pro-EU protesters, Brussels said Tuesday.

"The persistent democratic backslide and the recent repressive means used by Georgian authorities have consequences for our bilateral relations. The EU will consider additional measures," a statement said.

AFP

World News

European Union

Georgia

Protest

Bilateral Relations

LBCI Next
China's 'coercive behavior' challenges regional peace, says Pentagon chief
Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-05

Ukraine sanctions Georgian leaders, PM amid pro-EU protests: Zelensky says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-02

UN rights chief decries 'disproportionate force' against Georgia protesters

LBCI
World News
2024-12-01

New EU top diplomat cautions Georgia over violence against protestors

LBCI
World News
2024-11-12

Breakaway Georgian region calls emergency security meeting amid protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:07

Germany arrests suspected Islamist extremists over attack plot

LBCI
World News
05:24

Eric Trump says, 'there will be a wall between family interests and the government'

LBCI
World News
05:01

China's 'coercive behavior' challenges regional peace, says Pentagon chief

LBCI
World News
04:09

Russia close to achieving goals in Ukraine war, Putin's spy chief says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-26

Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-23

Israel's military says more than 300 Hezbollah sites targeted in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-23

Charles Arbid urges restoration of state authority as key to Lebanon's salvation at French Economic Council

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-15

Rockets from Lebanon cause damage, ignite fires in Metula: Israel Hayom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

LBCI exclusive video documents tour of Syrian HTS convoy near Lebanese border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More