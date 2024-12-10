Peace talks on the war in Ukraine could possibly start this winter, Poland's prime minister said on Tuesday, as he outlined a series of planned meetings as Warsaw seeks to play a leading role in ending the conflict.



Poland has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Warsaw would be heavily involved in any talks when it takes up the European Union's rotating presidency on January 1.



"I will have a series of talks primarily concerning the situation beyond our eastern border," he said at a government meeting.



"As you can imagine, our delegation will be co-responsible for, among other things, what the political calendar will look like, perhaps what the situation will be like during the negotiations, which may, although there is still a question mark, start in the winter of this year."



Tusk said French President Emmanuel Macron would visit Warsaw on Thursday to give a rundown on talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris last weekend.



He said he was in constant contact with Warsaw's Scandinavian and Baltic allies and that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer would visit Warsaw in the early days of Poland's EU presidency.



"I really want Poland to be the country that will not only be present but will set the tone for these decisions that are to bring us security and secure Polish interests," Tusk said.



Reuters