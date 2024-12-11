Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership

The international community needs to establish "several red lines" in any talks with the new Syrian leadership and consider sanctions to ensure a peaceful future for the country, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares said on Wednesday.



In an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, he outlined the main conditions: the transformation of the rebel forces that took power in Syria this week into a political movement, respect for human rights and the rights of minorities, as well as Syria's territorial integrity.



"We must move very fast, because in a month, probably, decisions will have already been taken in Damascus and we will not be able to have the impact that we can have today" to make sure these conditions are known and met, he said.



He added a debate on potential sanctions was "on the table".



"The first things they are doing, the first things they are saying seem fairly reasonable," Albares said.



On the other hand, he called for caution and a debate on whether to remove Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the faction that led the rebel operation that overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, from the list of terror groups after an initial round of talks.



Reuters