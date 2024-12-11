Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership

World News
2024-12-11 | 14:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Spain calls for &#39;red lines&#39; in talks with new Syria leadership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Spain calls for 'red lines' in talks with new Syria leadership

The international community needs to establish "several red lines" in any talks with the new Syrian leadership and consider sanctions to ensure a peaceful future for the country, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares said on Wednesday.

In an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, he outlined the main conditions: the transformation of the rebel forces that took power in Syria this week into a political movement, respect for human rights and the rights of minorities, as well as Syria's territorial integrity.

"We must move very fast, because in a month, probably, decisions will have already been taken in Damascus and we will not be able to have the impact that we can have today" to make sure these conditions are known and met, he said.

He added a debate on potential sanctions was "on the table".

"The first things they are doing, the first things they are saying seem fairly reasonable," Albares said.

On the other hand, he called for caution and a debate on whether to remove Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the faction that led the rebel operation that overthrew Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, from the list of terror groups after an initial round of talks.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Spain

Syria

Leadership

Jose Luis Albares

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Bashar al-Assad

LBCI Next
Iran’s Khamenei says toppling of Syria’s Al-Assad was result of US-Israeli plan
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to six, officials say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
01:08

Source in Syria's new leadership tells LBCI: Al Tawhid flag displayed alongside Syrian revolution flag, not linked to Jabhat al-Nusra or Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

LBCI
Middle East News
04:51

Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

Bashar al-Assad flees: Opposition's rapid takeover of Damascus without resistance shocks Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Syrian rebels announce 'new era' after 'tyrant' Bashar al-Assad 'fled'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:07

Pentagon chief demands 'close consultation' between Israel and US on Syria

LBCI
World News
12:39

Hungary's Orban says Zelensky 'rejected' proposed Christmas ceasefire

LBCI
World News
11:07

Russia may target Ukraine with another Oreshnik missile 'in coming days': US official says

LBCI
World News
09:40

UN chief Guterres sees 'signs of hope' in Syria with Assad's ouster

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Iraqi Airways suspends all Beirut flights due to ‘deteriorating security situation’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Interior Minister Mawlawi confirms: No Syrian regime officials wanted by Lebanese judiciary in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More