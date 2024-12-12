Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike: Kremlin says

2024-12-12 | 04:16
Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike: Kremlin says
Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike: Kremlin says

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack this week on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said Thursday.

A response "will follow when, and in a way that is deemed, appropriate. It will definitely follow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

AFP
 

