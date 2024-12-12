Kurdish-led SDF 'critical' to blocking IS resurgence in Syria: Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the role of the Kurdish-led SDF fighters was "critical" to preventing a resurgence of Islamic State jihadists in Syria following Bashar al-Assad's ouster.



"At a time when we want to see this transition... to a better way forward for Syria, part of that also has to be ensuring that ISIS doesn't rear its ugly head again. And critical to making sure that doesn't happen are the so-called SDF -- the Syrian Democratic Forces," he said on a visit to Jordan, using an alternative term for to IS for Islamic State.





AFP