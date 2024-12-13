Russia fires 93 missiles at Ukraine in barrage: Zelenskyy

Russia fired 93 missiles at Ukraine in an early morning barrage targeting Ukraine's energy sector, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

"Another Russian missile strike against Ukraine. Cruise missiles, ballistic missiles. According to preliminary reports, 93 missiles were launched," the Ukrainian leader posted on X, calling for more Western air defenses and harsher sanctions on Moscow.



AFP