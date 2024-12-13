Kyiv ready to supply food to Syria

2024-12-13 | 09:18
Kyiv ready to supply food to Syria
0min
Kyiv ready to supply food to Syria

Ukraine, a global producer and exporter of grain and oilseeds, is ready to supply food to Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Vitaliy Koval told Reuters Friday.

Russian and Syrian sources said earlier that Russian wheat supplies to Syria had been suspended over uncertainty about the new government and payment delays.

Syria imported food from Russia during the Assad era and it is unclear how relations between Damascus and Moscow will take shape under the new government.

"Where it is difficult, we have to be there with our food. We are open to supplying our food and if Syria needs food - then we are there," Koval told Reuters.


Reuters

