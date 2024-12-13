News
Austria offers Syrian refugees 1,000 euros to return home
World News
2024-12-13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Austria offers Syrian refugees 1,000 euros to return home
Austria's conservative-led government said on Friday it is offering Syrian refugees a "return bonus" of 1,000 euros ($1,050) to move back to their home country after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.
Conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer reacted quickly to Assad's overthrow on Sunday, saying the same day that the security situation in Syria should be reassessed so as to allow deportations of Syrian refugees.
Deporting people against their will is not possible until it becomes clearer what direction Syria is taking. For now, Austria's government has said it will focus on voluntary deportations. It has also stopped processing Syrians' asylum applications, as have more than a dozen European countries.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Austria
Syrian
Refugees
Euros
Home
US charges former head of Syrian prison with torture
