US, regional diplomats meet to discuss Syria's future

World News
2024-12-14 | 08:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, regional diplomats meet to discuss Syria&#39;s future
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US, regional diplomats meet to discuss Syria's future

Top diplomats from the United States, Turkey, the European Union and Arab nations met in Jordan on Saturday for talks on Syria as regional and global powers scramble for influence over whatever government replaces ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has begun engaging with the victorious rebel groups including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led a lightning assault that ended in the capture of Damascus on Sunday.

Biden sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the region this week to seek support for principles that Washington hopes will guide Syria's political transition, such as respect for minorities.

Meanwhile Syria's northern neighbor Turkey has for years supported Syrian opposition forces looking to oust Assad and is poised to play an influential role in Damascus.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday that his country's embassy in the Syrian capital would resume work on Saturday, after Turkey's intelligence chief visited this week.


Reuters 

World News

Middle East News

US

Regional

Diplomats

Syria

Future

LBCI Next
South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote
US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-13

Russian grain exports to Syria suspended due to uncertainty about the future: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Jordan says to host US, EU, Turkish, Arab diplomats for Syria summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

Iranian and Turkish FMs discuss regional developments, Syria, and counterterrorism efforts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse

LBCI
World News
10:53

Blinken says US has made 'direct contact' with Syria's victorious HTS

LBCI
World News
10:25

Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

LBCI
World News
05:51

South Korea's Yoon says will 'step aside' after impeachment vote

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Russia pulling back but not out of Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

UAE official says new Syria leaders' Islamist ties 'worrying'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12

Villages emptied, lines redrawn: Israel seeks long-term control in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals

LBCI
World News
10:25

Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Israeli strike kills one in vehicle targeting on Khardali road in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Walid Joumblatt congratulates Syrian commander Ahmed Al Sharaa on victory over Assad regime

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Low-altitude drone activity reported over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
14:30

US flies freed American Travis Timmerman out of Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

A decade after Ghouta massacre: Israel's strikes redefine the fight against Syrian weapons

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More