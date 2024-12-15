UK in contact with HTS rebel group in Syria: Foreign minister

2024-12-15 | 13:04
UK in contact with HTS rebel group in Syria: Foreign minister
Britain's foreign minister said Sunday that London had established diplomatic contact with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) rebel group in Syria, which led the offensive that ousted Bashar al-Assad.

They remain "a proscribed terrorist organization, but we can have diplomatic contact, and so we do have diplomatic contact, as you would expect," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

UK

Syria

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Bashar al-Assad

David Lammy

