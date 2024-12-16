At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine

2024-12-16 | 02:55
At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine

Ukraine said Monday that its troops killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean soldiers who Russia had deployed to its western Kursk region, where Ukraine has seized territory.

"On December 14 and 15, army units from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) suffered significant losses near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, Martynovka in the Kursk region of Russia -- at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded," Ukraine's military intelligence said.

AFP

