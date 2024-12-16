News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine
World News
2024-12-16 | 02:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 30 North Korean soldiers killed and wounded in Russia's Kursk region: Ukraine
Ukraine said Monday that its troops killed or wounded at least 30 North Korean soldiers who Russia had deployed to its western Kursk region, where Ukraine has seized territory.
"On December 14 and 15, army units from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) suffered significant losses near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, Martynovka in the Kursk region of Russia -- at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded," Ukraine's military intelligence said.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Soldiers
Russia
Ukraine
War
Next
Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria
EU says sending envoy to talk to Syria's new leaders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-11-05
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
World News
2024-11-05
G7 and allies warn Russia over use of North Korean troops in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-11-04
EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine
World News
2024-11-04
EU and South Korea urge withdrawal of North Korean troops from Russia's war with Ukraine
0
World News
2024-10-24
US: Evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia, possibly for Ukraine war
World News
2024-10-24
US: Evidence shows North Korea has troops in Russia, possibly for Ukraine war
0
World News
2024-12-13
Russian forces advance towards strategic city in Ukraine's east, war blogger says
World News
2024-12-13
Russian forces advance towards strategic city in Ukraine's east, war blogger says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:28
EU sanctions Russian military intelligence agents for 'hybrid attacks'
World News
08:28
EU sanctions Russian military intelligence agents for 'hybrid attacks'
0
World News
08:15
German opposition leader says Scholz's vice chancellor 'face of economic crisis'
World News
08:15
German opposition leader says Scholz's vice chancellor 'face of economic crisis'
0
World News
07:41
Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defense
World News
07:41
Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defense
0
World News
06:48
UK PM Starmer 'concerned' about China challenge amid spy row
World News
06:48
UK PM Starmer 'concerned' about China challenge amid spy row
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanese army reinforces position as it prepares for entry into Khiam, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanese army reinforces position as it prepares for entry into Khiam, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Israeli Channel 14: Agreement reached for France to join monitoring mechanism in Lebanon deal
Lebanon News
2024-11-25
Israeli Channel 14: Agreement reached for France to join monitoring mechanism in Lebanon deal
0
World News
2024-07-14
Trump says he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin this week
World News
2024-07-14
Trump says he looks forward to speaking from Wisconsin this week
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
07:11
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Israel readies for strikes as Trump’s ‘maximum pressure 2.0’ targets Iran’s nuclear threat – the details
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel’s strategy: Gaza hostage deal progress sparks cautious optimism as Trump’s presidency nears
4
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis
Lebanon News
11:54
Lebanon's social affairs minister urges swift action to support 85,000 displaced amid Syria crisis
5
Middle East News
13:35
Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria
Middle East News
13:35
Saudi Arabia calls Israeli Golan plan 'sabotage' of Syria
6
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
05:32
Israeli army destroys homes and advances in Naqoura, South Lebanon: NNA
7
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
Lebanon News
01:59
Israeli army warns South Lebanon residents against returning to certain areas
8
Lebanon News
04:44
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership
Lebanon News
04:44
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: "Shiite veto" must be eliminated with new president, calls for strong leadership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More