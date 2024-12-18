Zelenskyy and European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss “next steps” on Russia’s war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.



The gathering due in the evening was set to bring together German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish leader Donald Tusk, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen. It could also include French President Emmanuel Macron.



British foreign minister David Lammy is also expected to attend, as are EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa.



The huddle comes just over a month before Trump moves into the White House having pledged to bring a swift end to a conflict that NATO says has left over one million dead and wounded since Russia’s 2022 invasion.



AFP