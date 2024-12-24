12 killed in blast at plant in northwest Turkey

2024-12-24 | 02:08
12 killed in blast at plant in northwest Turkey
12 killed in blast at plant in northwest Turkey

A powerful blast on Tuesday ripped through a plant in northwest Turkey, killing 12 people and injuring three others, the local governor said.

"According to preliminary information, 12 people died in the explosion" in the Karesi district of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu told the private NTV broadcaster. Footage showed shards of glass and metal scattered outside the plant.

AFP

