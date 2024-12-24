Russia sentences US man to 15 years in prison for 'espionage'

2024-12-24 | 04:09
Russia sentences US man to 15 years in prison for &#39;espionage&#39;
Russia sentences US man to 15 years in prison for 'espionage'

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a U.S. man to 15 years in a penal colony for "espionage," Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow City Court sentenced the man, Gene Spector, to "15 years to be served in a strict regime penal colony", taking into account a sentence the defendant had already received for bribery, RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

AFP

