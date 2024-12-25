Pope denounces 'extremely grave' situation in Gaza, seeks release of hostages

2024-12-25 | 06:32
Pope denounces 'extremely grave' situation in Gaza, seeks release of hostages

Pope Francis denounced the "extremely grave" humanitarian situation in Gaza and appealed for the freeing of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in his traditional Christmas address in Rome.

"I think of the Christian communities in Israel and Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave. May there be a ceasefire, may the hostages be released and aid be given to the people worn out by hunger and by war," he said on Wednesday.


AFP
 

