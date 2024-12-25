South Korea's suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond on Wednesday to a second summons by anti-corruption authorities who, along with prosecutors, are investigating his short-lived martial law decree issued early this month.



Yoon had not appeared for questioning as of 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Christmas Day as requested by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), after ignoring its first summons last week.



An agency official said it would continue waiting for Yoon on Wednesday, adding it would need to review the case further before seeking an arrest warrant, Yonhap news agency reported.



An official with a joint investigation unit, which the CIO is part of, told reporters later in the day that it had neither heard back from Yoon nor received a document for the appointment of his legal counsel as of 6 p.m. (0900 GMT). The unit would conduct a review and decide on further moves, the official said.



Yoon also did not respond on Dec. 15 to a separate summons by prosecutors who are investigating the martial law declaration, Yonhap said.



Seok Dong-hyeon, a lawyer and long-time friend of Yoon's, told reporters on Tuesday that it was unlikely that Yoon would appear for Wednesday's questioning, adding without elaborating that the conditions had not been met yet.



Yoon's repeated defiance of the summons and failures to appear for questioning have sparked criticism and calls from the opposition for his arrest, citing concerns over potential destruction of evidence.







Reuters