Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38

World News
2024-12-26 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, killing 38

An Embraer passenger jet crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people, after diverting from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.

Twenty-nine survivors received hospital treatment.

Azerbaijan Airlines flight J2-8243 had flown hundreds of miles off its scheduled route from Azerbaijan to Russia to crash on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea, after what Russia's aviation watchdog said was an emergency that a bird strike may have caused. 

But an aviation expert suggested that cause seemed unlikely.

Officials did not immediately explain why it had crossed the sea, but the crash came after Ukrainian drone strikes this month hit the Chechnya region of southern Russia. 

The nearest Russian airport on the plane's flight path was closed Wednesday morning.

Kyiv has not acknowledged strikes this month on the Chechen city of Grozny, where the flight was headed.

According to information he had received, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said the plane changed course due to poor weather. Still, he added the cause of the crash was unknown and must be fully investigated.

Reuters

World News

Azerbaijan Airlines

Plane

Crash

Kazakhstan

LBCI Next
Finnish President says must 'rule out' risks of Russian shadow fleet over cut cables
South Korean opposition says it will vote to impeach acting President Han
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan, many feared dead

LBCI
World News
11:24

Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan killed 38: Official says

LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

Kazakhstan ministry reports 25 survivors from plane crash

LBCI
World News
09:08

NATO calls for full investigation of Azerbaijan Airlines crash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
World News
09:36

France's new PM to visit cyclone-hit Mayotte Sunday and Monday

LBCI
World News
09:08

NATO calls for full investigation of Azerbaijan Airlines crash

LBCI
World News
09:01

Russian drone attack injures eight in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, authorities say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Over 40 countries voice support for UNIFIL, call for protection of peacekeepers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Baalbek-Hermel governor to LBCI: Baalbek Citadel unharmed, minor damage to nearby sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Regional challenges cost Egypt around $7 billion of Suez Canal revenues in 2024, Sisi says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Despite war’s scars, Christmas spirit thrives in Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More